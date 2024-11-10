Mokwena, Mosimane & Ribeiro! The biggest winners and losers from the weekend’s action in the Carling Knockout and around the world

GOAL looks at the winners and losers from the weekend’s Carling Knockout while also taking a look at South African players and coaches abroad.

Pitso Mosimane, the renowned South African coach, finally secured his first victory with his new side Esteghlal FC.

His counterpart, Rhulani Mokwena, meanwhile, continues to endure an indifferent start to life in Morocco with Wydad Athletic Club.

Mokwena’s side played out a 2-2 draw with Ittihad Tanger in a Botola Pro League match on Saturday, much to the disappointment of the Wydad fans.

On the local front, Mamelodi Sundowns safely secured passage to the Carling Knockout Cup after easing past Marumo Gallants on Sunday in the semi-final.

Magesi, on the other hand, maintained their fairytale run in the same competition as they booked a historic final appearance after beating Richards Bay.

GOAL takes a look at winners and losers from this weekend.