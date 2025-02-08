Mohamed Salah was dribbling naked in the shower with Francesco Totti as ex-Roma coach shares bizarre anecdote to show Liverpool hero's 'love for football'
Mohamed Salah would play around with a football in the shower with Francesco Totti during his time at Roma, according to a former coach of the club.
- Roma coach lifts lid on Salah's training techniques
- Would dribble in the shower with Totti
- Says Egypt star adores football