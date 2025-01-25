Mohamed Salah reaches another milestone with 100th Premier League goal at Anfield as Liverpool hero overtakes Arsenal icon Thierry Henry in English top-flight all-time goalscorer list
Mohamed Salah reached a remarkable milestone in the Premier League, scoring his 100th goal at Anfield during a dominant 4-1 victory over Ipswich Town.
- Salah starred in Liverpool's win over Ipswich
- Set a unique Anfield record by scoring his 176th PL goal
- Leapfrogged Arsenal icon Henry in the all-time scorers' list