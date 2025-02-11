Lucas Ribeiro and Relebohile Mofokeng, Mamelodi Sundowns vs Orlando PiratesBackpage
Seth Willis

'Mofokeng deserves brand-new car, he will now catch Lucas Ribeiro! But Relebohile will not win Premier Soccer League title with Orlando Pirates; what happened to Barcelona links?' - Fans

Premier Soccer LeagueOrlando Pirates vs Baroka FCFEATURESOrlando PiratesBaroka FCCupTS Galaxy vs Mamelodi Sundowns FCTS GalaxyMamelodi Sundowns FCR. Mofokeng

There are those who believe that the Buccaneers youngster has what it takes to be a legend.

Orlando Pirates winger Relebohile Mofokeng was named the Gauteng Sports Awards Personality of the Year winner by the Gauteng Department of Sport, Arts, Culture, and Recreation in November 2024.

The Bafana Bafana youngster is now set to be rewarded with a brand new car as an appreciation for what he has achieved.

The majority of South Africans believe Mofokeng deserves the award, but they have questioned whether he can win the Premier Soccer League while at Pirates.

Article continues below

Have a look at their comments and more as sampled by GOAL.

Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next matches