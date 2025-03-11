FBL-ENG-PR-LIVERPOOL-SOUTHAMPTONAFP
Mo Salah offers himself to Barcelona after failing to agree new Liverpool contract - but cash-strapped Catalans need Ballon d'Or favourite to take giant pay-cut to make move happen

Mohamed Salah's contract talks with Liverpool appear to be at a standstill, and the Egyptian star could potentially join Barcelona next season.

  • Salah and Liverpool reach contract impasse
  • Egyptian will become free agent after this season ends
  • Has offered himself to La Liga giants Barcelona
