'Mngqithi turning Mamelodi Sundowns into a taxi with his liquor license! Arthur Sales is a goalkeeper but Pep Guardiola Mokwena knew what he was doing' - Fans

Some are not convinced the current technical team can help Masandawana deliver positive results consistently.

Defending Premier Soccer League champions Mamelodi Sundowns were held to a goalless draw by Maniema Union in the Caf Champions League outing staged at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Tuesday.

It was a disappointing result for Masandawana who had come into the match as favourites owing to their experience in the biennial competition.

The fans have now turned the heat on coach Manqoba Mngqithi, with the majority questioning his ability to handle the club.

Have a look at what they said after the midweek outing as sampled by GOAL.