MLS unveils Saturday Showdown as new weekly marquee matchup
New weekly marquee gameMajor League Soccer officially introduced Walmart Saturday Showdown, a new dedicated Saturday programming block that will spotlight one marquee MLS matchup each week during the regular season.
The league explained that the game is designed to give fans a clear focal point every Saturday, reinforcing consistent appointment viewing while enhancing the at-home experience through broadcast elements that reflect the in-stadium atmosphere.
“As its core, Walmart Saturday Showdown is about access and community,” said William White, Walmart’s Chief Marketing Officer. “With Apple TV and MLS, we are celebrating the sport’s momentum and connecting fans with MLS’ most compelling matchups.”
Saturday appointment viewing
White emphasized the cultural impact of soccer and the importance of routine viewing for supporters.
“Soccer fans don’t just watch matches, they build traditions that make soccer culture contagious, and we want to make it easier for more people to be a part of the fandom by making matchday consistent and shareable every Saturday,” he added.
Available on Apple TV
As part of MLS’ partnership with Apple, all league matches will continue to be available on Apple TV beginning in 2026, with the Saturday Showdown serving as the featured game within each Saturday slate.
Inter Miami headline opener
The first set of Saturday Showdown matchups to open the 2026 MLS season includes:
- LAFC vs. Inter Miami CF – Feb. 21, 2026
- Real Salt Lake vs. Seattle Sounders FC – Feb. 28, 2026
- Columbus Crew vs. Chicago Fire FC – March 7, 2026
- LA Galaxy vs. Sporting Kansas City – March 14, 2026
- Philadelphia Union vs. Chicago Fire FC – March 21, 2026
