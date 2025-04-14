This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
MLS Power Ranks 2GOAL
Jacob Schneider

MLS Power Rankings: Vancouver Whitecaps and FC Cincinnati surge, Lionel Messi and Inter Miami slip, LA Galaxy remain dreadful

Power rankingsMajor League SoccerInter Miami CFL. MessiLA GalaxyLos Angeles FCNew York City FCNew York Red BullsColumbus CrewAtlanta UnitedPhiladelphia UnionFC CincinnatiFEATURESCharlotte FCPortland TimbersSeattle Sounders FCSan Jose EarthquakesToronto FCVancouver WhitecapsCF MontrealSporting Kansas CitySt. Louis CityNew England RevolutionChicago Fire FCOrlando CityMinnesota UnitedHouston Dynamo FCReal Salt LakeColorado RapidsAustin FCFC DallasDC UnitedNashville SCSan Diego FCLeagues Cup

Who's hot, who's not? GOAL ranks all 30 teams across Major League Soccer

Matchday 8 was an eventful weekend, full of scoring. If your name was Brian White, that is. The rest of the league? Not so much.

Three scoreless draws, five 1-0 victories and only three teams scoring three or more goals all weekend - some of MLS' best attackers had a tough time in front of net.

White was the exception, as the U.S. international scored four goals to lead Vancouver to a huge win over Austin FC. Also in the Western Conference, both LAFC and Colorado Rapids picked up important victories against conference foes, while in the East, a few unexpected results followed.

Gregg Berhalter's Chicago Fire held Inter Miami to a scoreless draw, while the Philadelphia Union fell to NYCFC on the road. FC Cincinnati have quietly crept up on the rest of the conference, and after a big win over D.C. United, are emerging as a contender in the East.

Who's leading the pack, and who's falling short of expectations? GOAL presents the latest 2025 MLS Power Rankings.

Get the MLS Season Pass today!
Stream games now

Note: Previous rankings were released on March 31.