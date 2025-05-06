MLS partners with EA Sports to make Season Pass on Apple TV available on mobile gaming app for fans worldwide

Getty Images SportJacob SchneiderMLS partners with EA Sports to make Season Pass on Apple TV available on mobile gaming app for fans worldwideMajor League SoccerThe league has announced the partnership in hopes to reach a new fanbase on the mobile gaming appArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowMLS partners with EA Sports FC for live match broadcastsBegins on May 10, with four select matches available for streamingWill be first match streamed live worldwide on EA FCGet the MLS Season Pass today!Stream games now