MLS MVP Rankings: Evander makes his case, Leo Messi remains in the hunt - but at the moment, Anders Dreyer is shining brightest

GOAL looks at the midseason frontrunners for the 2025 MLS MVP, including reigning award winner Lionel Messi

With all three participating MLS clubs having exited the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, Lionel Messi's Inter Miami is set to return to league action on Matchday 22 - their first regular-season match since May. In the interim, some top performers have taken center stage in MLS.

Now, Messi's campaign toward second-straight MVP award resumes. It won't be easy, though, as a group of brilliant attackers is set to compete with him for the honor.

Alongside him in the Eastern Conference, FC Cincinnati midfielder Evander and Nashville SC striker Sam Surridge are in the running for the award, while in the West, newcomer Anders Dreyer is spearheading perhaps the single-most impressive expansion campaign MLS has ever seen with San Diego FC.

Article continues below

A group of top players, such as Diego Rossi, Cristian Espinoza, and Tai Baribo follow suit, as each looks to be crowned the league's best in 2025.

Who's leading the chase at this point in the season? GOAL presents the latest edition of MLS MVP Rankings.