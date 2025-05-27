MLS coaches on the hot seat: St. Louis CITY SC's Olof Mellberg, D.C. United's Troy Lesesne, Real Salt Lake's Pablo Mastroeni all face uphill climbs

GOAL takes a look at three managers whose seats are heating up near the mid-point of the MLS campaign

Matchday 15 of the MLS season is in the books, with the halfway point of the 2025 campaign nearly here. Patterns have developed, and a clear hierarchy in MLS has emerged - particularly in the Eastern Conference, where first-through-fifth place is only separated by three points.

Then, there's the bottom of the league.

Reigning champions LA Galaxy are winless in 15, but nonetheless handed manager Greg Vanney a contract extension after Matchday 13 - a move the club ultimately deemed a necessary risk, despite the poor on-pitch performance.

Not every club has shown that willingness with their manager - both CF Montreal and Sporting Kansas City already moved on from their coaches, with Laurent Courtois and Peter Vermes already dismissed. There have now been 14 total managerial changes across MLS over the last year, showing that clubs are not wasting time with underperforming play.

St. Louis CITY's Olof Mellberg, D.C. United's Troy Lesesne and Real Salt Lake's Pablo Mastroeni are all on watch, as each manager's team is currently treading water amid early-season struggles.

GOAL takes a look at MLS coaches on the hot seat.

