This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

IMAGN MLS clears commentator Taylor Twellman to resume calling games after investigation into alleged physical altercation Major League Soccer Twellman, removed from commentary for one game, has been cleared to resume duties following "incidental contact" with a production assistant Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Taylor Twellman investigated for alleged physical altercation

MLS says review found "incidental contact" was made

Soccer analyst has returned to work for MLS Season Pass Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱