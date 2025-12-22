+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Moloisane, Mabasa and Mkhulise GFXGOAL
Sthembiso Nkabinde

Mkhulise, Moloisane and the five players on Kaizer Chiefs transfer wishlist

After spending big and making several signings at the beginning of the current season, one feels the Soweto giants aren’t a million miles away from becoming solid challengers for the Premier Soccer League title. And that was evident when they started the campaign like a house on fire, putting together a solid run that saw them mentioned among the early contenders.

The wheels eventually came off, but crucially, Kaizer Chiefs did not fall too far away from their rivals for the league title - Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns.

The Glamour Boys will end the year 2025 in fourth on the table, only four points adrift of leaders Pirates, albeit having played one game more than the Buccaneers.

Nevertheless, Amakhosi have kept themselves alive in the race for the title, and a few solid acquisitions in the upcoming January transfer window could make a massive difference.

It must be noted, though, that some of the signings made at the beginning of the campaign are still finding their feet, and adding more could be tricky.

But Kaizer Motaung Jr. and the rest of the Chiefs top brass could feel the need to add a few more faces and release more dead wood.

There aren’t too many players available, especially in the January window, who can improve a team like Chiefs, but that won’t stop the club from looking.

Here, GOAL identifies five players who are good enough to make Amakhosi a better team and improve their chances of staying in the title race.

  • Sphelele Mkhulise, Mamelodi SundownsBackpage

    Siphelele Mkhulise

    Mkhulise has gone from being one of the most highly rated young talents in the league to a bench warmer who is not living up to his potential at Sundowns.

    At 29, the attacking midfielder is fast running out of time to fulfil his potential, and a move to Naturena could be just what the doctor ordered.

    The Pietermaritzburg-born player has found it tough to displace players like Themba Zwane, Nuno Santos and Katlego ‘Tsiki’ Ntshabeleng from the team.

    Mkhulise, though, undoubtedly has enough talent to resurrect his career at Chiefs where players like Mduduzi Shabalala, Gaston Sirino and Nkosingiphile Ngcobo will be less difficult to dislodge.

    With 181 senior appearances, Mkhulise would also be bringing a wealth of experience to a Chiefs team that is crying out for more tried and tested attacking midfielders.

  • Thabo Moloisane, StellenboschBackpage

    Thabo Moloisane

    Moloisane has been one of the standout defenders in the PSL for the last two seasons, producing some eye-catching performances for Stellenbosch FC.

    As a result, the centre-back has even broken into the Bafana Bafana team, although he didn’t make the AFCON squad, and has also been a target of the big clubs in Mzansi.

    With Given Msimango and Aden McCarthy struggling with injuries, and Inacio Miguel being error-prone, Moloisane would be a shoo-in at Naturena.

    There’s no doubt the talented defender walks into the Chiefs team and partners with either McCarthy or Rushwin Dortley when he returns from injury.

  • Tshegofatso Mabasa, Orlando Pirates, December 2025Backpage

    Tshegofatso Mabasa

    Rumours and reports indicate that Chiefs are interested in signing striker Tshegofatso Mabasa, whose contract with Pirates is expiring at the end of the current season.

    Mabasa has seen limited game time at Bucs lately, which has fueled speculation about his departure. He was recently omitted from the Carling Knockout Cup final squad.

    His current contract with Pirates is set to expire in June 2026. This means he is eligible to sign a pre-contract with any other club from January 2026.

    The lethal striker would be a no brainier for Chiefs, given his proven track record in the league, having previously won the golden boot.

    Mabasa, though, is highly sought with teams like Sundowns and even international clubs like Al Ahly and Raja Casablanca said to be monitoring his situation.

  • Devin Titus, Stellenbosch FCBackpage

    Devin Titus

    Devin Titus has long been linked to Chiefs as a potential transfer target, but recent reports indicate he has agreed to a new contract with Stellies.

    This means Stellies will now get a significant fee should they part ways with their star winger, and Chiefs would be wise to go all out.

    Amakhosi, however, will have plenty of competition with the likes of Sundowns and Pirates also keeping a keen eye on the talented forward.

  • Monnapule Saleng, Orbit College, August 2025Backpage

    Monnapule Saleng

    Saleng is currently playing for Orbit College on a season-long loan from Pirates for the 2025/26 season, but can be recalled and sold.

    There were numerous transfer rumours and reports in mid-2025 suggesting that the winger had signed a pre-contract with Chiefs, but that seems to have only been just that - hearsay.

    Pirates exercised a two-year option on his contract, tying him to the club until June 2027. Any team interested in him would have to buy him from Pirates.

    There’s no doubt Saleng would improve Chiefs, but getting him from Pirates would be easier said than done, unless Amakhosi wait for his contract to expire.

  • Cedric Kaze, Khalil Ben Youssef, Kaizer Chiefs, December 2025Backpage

