Mkhulise, Moloisane and the five players on Kaizer Chiefs transfer wishlist

The wheels eventually came off, but crucially, Kaizer Chiefs did not fall too far away from their rivals for the league title - Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns.

The Glamour Boys will end the year 2025 in fourth on the table, only four points adrift of leaders Pirates, albeit having played one game more than the Buccaneers.

Nevertheless, Amakhosi have kept themselves alive in the race for the title, and a few solid acquisitions in the upcoming January transfer window could make a massive difference.

It must be noted, though, that some of the signings made at the beginning of the campaign are still finding their feet, and adding more could be tricky.

But Kaizer Motaung Jr. and the rest of the Chiefs top brass could feel the need to add a few more faces and release more dead wood.

There aren’t too many players available, especially in the January window, who can improve a team like Chiefs, but that won’t stop the club from looking.

Here, GOAL identifies five players who are good enough to make Amakhosi a better team and improve their chances of staying in the title race.