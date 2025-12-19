Kaizer Chiefs tipped to win CAF Confederation Cup - 'We have seen how they beat very hot Orlando Pirates' as you can 'underestimate Amakhosi at your peril'
Kaizer Chiefs, a blend of youth and experience
Kaizer Chiefs made 11 signings in the Premier Soccer League's off-season transfer window. They brought in some experienced faces like Ethan Chislett, Nkanyiso Shinga, Thabiso Monyane, Paseka Mako, Siphesihle Ndlovu, Etiosa Ighodaro, and Khanyisa Mayo, who is on loan.
Teenager Luke Baartman and Asanele Velebayi, who had not tasted pressure associated with top Premier Soccer League teams, joined as well.
At Amakhosi, there are youngsters like Aden McCarthy, Mfundo Vilakazi, Mduduzi Shabalala, and Wandle Duba, among others, who have been key for the club.
The likes of Shabalala, McCarthy, Duba, and Vilakazi were crucial as Chiefs beat their old rivals in the Nedbank Cup final to end their decade-long trophy drought.
It was the only trophy the immediate former coach Nasreddine Nabi won in his only full season he was with the club before being fired early in the season.
How are Chiefs fairing?
Despite having a relatively strong squad, Nabi failed to help Chiefs to qualify for the MTN8 after finishing ninth in the Premier Soccer League. It means they had the Carling Knockout, PSL, and the Nedbank Cups to fight for domestically, and the CAF Confederation Cup.
In the Carling Knockout, the Glamour Boys were undone by Stellenbosch in the Round of 16 through the penalty shootout after the teams failed to cancel each other out in both the regulation and extra time.
Amakhosi have been doing quite well in the top tier when compared to the recent editions. Out of the 13 assignments, they have six wins, as many draws, and a loss, which means they have 24 points, four less than leaders Orlando Pirates, who have played a game less.
It explains why they have been tipped to challenge for the crown despite having a lesser superior squad as opposed to the Sea Robbers and the defending champions, Masandawana.
In the CAF Confederation Cup, the Soweto giants were placed with Al Masry, Zesco United, and Zamalek. It is a tough group by all standards, explaining why they have collected a point after playing the Egyptian sides in the opening two rounds of the annual CAF Inter-Club competition.
Chiefs tipped to deliver
According to Amakhosi legend Rudolph Seale, the current crop of players can pull a big surprise by going all the way to win the CAF Confederation Cup and domestic Cups.
“You are right, it is a pretty young team. The game has changed so much that the teams are now dominated by junior players,” he said as quoted by iDiski Times.
“Now, it is the younger ones who take over. Back in our time, at 27, you were seen as young; now, the 27-year-olds are the seniors and more experienced players.
"They might be young and inexperienced in continental football, but underestimate them at your own peril," Seale added.
“We’ve seen how they won their first trophy in 10 years by beating a very hot [Orlando] Pirates, and I believe they have it in them to pull off a surprise on the continent as well.
“Of course, winning it would be a big bonus, but I think they can go a long way in this competition," he concluded.
AFCON break, a blessing in disguise for Amakhosi?
Kaizer Chiefs didn't produce any player for Bafana Bafana, who are set for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), which will be played in Morocco from Sunday, December 21 to January 18.
Mduduzi Shabalala made the final squad, but is on the standby list.
This basically means co-coaches Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef have enough time to prepare for a busier second half of the season, where they will continue pushing for PSL and CAF Confederation Cup crowns, as well as try to defend the Nedbank Cup.