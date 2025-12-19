Kaizer Chiefs tipped to win CAF Confederation Cup - 'We have seen how they beat very hot Orlando Pirates' as you can 'underestimate Amakhosi at your peril'

Kaizer Chiefs made 11 signings in the Premier Soccer League's off-season transfer window. They brought in some experienced faces like Ethan Chislett, Nkanyiso Shinga, Thabiso Monyane, Paseka Mako, Siphesihle Ndlovu, Etiosa Ighodaro, and Khanyisa Mayo, who is on loan.

Teenager Luke Baartman and Asanele Velebayi, who had not tasted pressure associated with top Premier Soccer League teams, joined as well.

At Amakhosi, there are youngsters like Aden McCarthy, Mfundo Vilakazi, Mduduzi Shabalala, and Wandle Duba, among others, who have been key for the club.

The likes of Shabalala, McCarthy, Duba, and Vilakazi were crucial as Chiefs beat their old rivals in the Nedbank Cup final to end their decade-long trophy drought.

It was the only trophy the immediate former coach Nasreddine Nabi won in his only full season he was with the club before being fired early in the season.