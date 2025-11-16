Getty Images Sport
History for Millie Bright! Lionesses legend breaks WSL record for most appearances during Chelsea's trip to Liverpool
Plaudits pour in for Bright
Before Bright broke the WSL appearance record, which would take her past the previous mark held by former England team-mate Jordan Nobbs, former Chelsea manager and current United States women's team boss Emma Hayes heaped praise on her former charge. The 32-year-old, who won a hatful of trophies with Hayes over the past decade, was hailed as "superhuman" and one of the most determined people she had ever met.
Hayes told Sky Sports: "It's what she puts herself through. I mean, she's like a superhuman. She's an iron lady. She is so diligent. She'll do everything she possibly can to stay on the pitch. I think she's one of the most persevering people I've ever met. Demanding as a leader, drives the team, like absolutely drives the team. Fans and everybody else might not see the impact she has when she's on the pitch for the team, but she's immense as a leader. She's colossal. And a big softy, big heart, big softy. I think, I mean, that's an unbelievable achievement. Another one for her, like she's got, she's done so much in her time, the amount of winning, just truly remarkable."
When asked if Bright challenged Hayes, she replied, "Yeah, every day. Every player challenges me. That's what they do. Sometimes they want a decision that's taken or something that's happened. That's part and parcel, like building the right relationships so that they can say those things. And it's not perfect. I've made millions of mistakes, and there's lots of things that do not get right. But someone like Millie, I've listened to and I trust her perspective, and she'll always be straight up with me. And I've always valued that."
Bright likened to John Terry
Former Lionesses ace Izzy Christiansen believes that Bright shares similar qualities on the football pitch as Chelsea legend John Terry. The ex-Everton player also stated the defender deserves more credit for what she has achieved.
"I think she's really impressed me over the last 10 years of her career in terms of the consistency. Since joining Chelsea, she's settled in so well, taking on the armband, taking on a huge role," she said. "I don't think people give her enough credit for how hard it is to continuously win and drive the standard. She's been very vocal that she is the person sometimes who suffers because she's driving standards every day, and that's what it takes to win. There's a bit of John Terry about her."
Former Scotland international Rachel Corsie added: "When you're in that role for such a long time as captain, you're always second to the team. It's a huge task, and she's done it with huge respect from, I think, everyone in the game. I think she does drive those standards that, for me, the reason Chelsea have been so successful is because, psychologically, they have that little bit extra than everyone else, where they just know the most important thing is winning at all costs, and we see them do that in so many different ways."
Bright struggles on historic day
On another day, Bright's record-breaking appearance would have been the headline story. But the experienced centre-back had an uncharacteristically shaky performance in Chelsea's 1-1 draw with lowly Liverpool at St Helens Stadium. Wright was outpaced by Olsson for Liverpool's goal and was subbed off at half-time for Naomi Girma. The Blues extended their unbeaten WSL run to 34 matches but the scenes at full-time were not one of celebration for Sonia Bompastor's side. The Frenchwoman will hope her skipper gets back to her best soon as they now sit three points behind league leaders Manchester City after nine games.
Crunch game for Chelsea nears
Chelsea face, arguably, the toughest task in women's domestic football when they host Barcelona in the Champions League on Thursday night. The Spanish side destroyed the Blues in the semi-finals of the competition last season, so Bompastor's team will be seeking revenge this time out.
