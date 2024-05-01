Millie Bright is back! Chelsea captain starts first game in six months as Emma Hayes' side continue WSL title pursuit at Liverpool - but Lauren James misses out
Lionesses star Millie Bright is in a starting XI for the first time in six months as Chelsea's Women's Super League title bid continues at Liverpool.
- Bright in Chelsea XI for first time since November
- Blues skipper out for five months with knee injury
- But no James in squad to face Liverpool