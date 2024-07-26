Mikey Moore: Why Tottenham are so desperate to keep Man Utd away from their most talented academy star since Harry Kane

Spurs have a diamond on their hands, and will have a real fight to keep top clubs away if he continues on his current trajectory

Tottenham's academy has produced a number of household names in the Premier League era, from Ledley King and Peter Crouch to Danny Rose and Andros Townsend, and more recently, Kyle Walker-Peters and Harry Winks. All of those players went on to enjoy strong careers at both club and international level, but Spurs' most treasured asset was unearthed in 2009, when Harry Kane began his professional football journey.

Kane spent 14 years with the north London club, during which time he managed to surpass the legendary Jimmy Greaves atop their all-time goal-scorers' chart, while also becoming England captain. Spurs emerged as title contenders and Champions League finalists with Kane leading the line, but when the prolific frontman eventually departed for Bayern Munich in a blockbuster €100m (£84m/$108m) deal, he did so without a single piece of silverware to his name.

In fact, Tottenham haven't won anything since their 2008 League Cup triumph under Juande Ramos. The Kane era left supporters with a lingering sense of 'what might have been', and Spurs are in desperate need of an another inspirational figure with the talent to make the people believe again.

Enter Mikey Moore: the 16-year-old forward with seemingly limitless potential who is already pushing for senior recognition.