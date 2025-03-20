Mikel Merino saves Spain! Arsenal star grabs stoppage-time equaliser against 10-man Netherlands as Nations League quarter-final tie ends all square
Mikel Merino turned home a late equaliser to save Spain's blushes, after Jorrel Hato's red scuppered a fine Netherlands performance in Rotterdam.
- Nico Williams opened the scoring
- Tijani Reijnders and Cody Gakpo gave Netherlands a deserved lead
- Hato's red left the door open for late equaliser