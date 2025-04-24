'Mikel Arteta will be furious' - Jamie Carragher reveals why Arsenal boss will be raging ahead of PSG tie after Gunners slip up against Crystal Palace
Jamie Carragher believes "Mikel Arteta will be furious" ahead of Paris Saint-Germain tie after the Gunners slipped up against Crystal Palace.
- Arsenal were held to a 2-2 draw by Palace
- The Gunners failed to hold on to their lead
- Arsenal still need six points to seal UCL qualification