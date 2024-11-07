FBL-EUR-C1-INTER-ARSENALAFP
Mikel Arteta left fuming over 'very difficult to accept' penalty decisions in Arsenal's Champions League defeat to Inter Milan as Gunners boss backs his side to beat Chelsea

Arsenal lost 1-0 to Inter Milan after Hakan Calhanoglu converted his penalty in the first half and Mikel Arteta is not happy with the refereeing.

  • Arsenal lose 1-0 to Inter Milan
  • Arteta fumes about penalty decisions
  • Backs side to beat Chelsea on Sunday
