Getty Images Sport
Mike Maignan edging AC Milan exit amid Chelsea & Juventus free transfer rumours
Maignan to leave Milan at the end of the season
With his contract expiring at the end of the season, Maignan can begin negotiating with other clubs as early as January, raising the possibility of leaving Milan on a free transfer. Milan had reportedly offered an extension until 2028, increasing his salary from €2.8 million to €5.5m per year, but he has not been convinced to sign on the dotted line with Calciomercato reporting that no further talks are scheduled between the goalkeeper and club. Juventus have emerged as serious contenders for his signature, hoping to capitalise on the uncertainty and secure one of Europe’s top goalkeepers without a transfer fee.
- Getty Images Sport
Juventus facing competition from Chelsea
Premier League clubs have also shown strong interest in Maignan, who has been a key player at Milan since he joined from Lille in 2021, with Chelsea emerging as the most serious contender. The London club are actively searching for a long-term replacement for Robert Sanchez and view Maignan as an ideal fit. Chelsea attempted to sign him in June but failed to reach an agreement with Milan. In fact, they were close to finalising a deal this summer before Milan manager Massimiliano Allegri intervened to block the transfer, partly influenced by the club’s ongoing efforts to sign Strasbourg right-back Guela Doue.
Chelsea’s chances may now improve, especially as Juventus’ renewed interest in the 30-year-old comes at a difficult moment for the Italian side. UEFA has opened fresh proceedings into alleged financial irregularities between 2022 and 2025, raising the risk of further sanctions. This could weaken Juventus’ ability to compete financially for a top signing.
With Maignan able to begin talks in January and Milan hesitant over his renewal due to concerns about his long-term fitness, the transfer race is increasingly favouring Premier League bidders - particularly Chelsea, who remain determined to bring him to Stamford Bridge.
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
Maignan's impact at Milan
The France international made an immediate impact at San Siro after replacing Gianluigi Donnarumma, helping the Rossoneri to the Scudetto in the 2021-22 season while recording the most clean sheets in Serie A. His shot-stopping, leadership and calm presence quickly made him one of the league’s standout goalkeepers. However, the following two seasons were disrupted by injuries that affected his consistency and availability, leading to concerns within the club about his long-term reliability. Despite those setbacks, Maignan has returned strongly in the current campaign. He has kept four clean sheets in the league and delivered decisive moments in big matches, including saving penalties from Paulo Dybala and Hakan Calhanoglu in crucial wins over Roma and Inter, respectively. His resurgence has re-established him as a key figure for Milan while also attracting interest from major European clubs.
- Getty Images Sport
Can Milan extend Maignan's contract?
Milan have reignited their Serie A title hopes under Allegri, highlighted by Sunday’s derby win over Inter thanks to a goal from Christian Pulisic. With no European commitments this season, Milan are serious title contenders, and the allure of silverware could be used to persuade Maignan to extend his contract. Juventus remain interested, viewing Maignan’s European experience as a valuable asset to rotate with Michele De Gregorio. Meanwhile, Chelsea are expected to reopen talks with his entourage, recalling their previous agreement with the goalkeeper. Enzo Maresca could push for the move, seeing Maignan as a potential final piece to strengthen Chelsea’s title ambitions. Maignan’s decision will be pivotal for Milan, with clubs across Europe keen to secure one of the continent’s top goalkeepers.
Advertisement