Miguel Cardoso wary of FC Saint-Eloi Lupopo's sideshows, suggests how Mamelodi Sundowns will handle Congolese opponents and avoid being distracted in CAF Champions League tie

.“We try always, and I try to make players understand that any emotion you have that is not proper to play a football match, should be left in the locker room, and whatever happens inside the pitch will always be managed emotionally in the right way from the players,” Cardoso said as per iDiski Times.

“You remember when we played at home in Esperance, there was a clash with the players and you saw how aggressive I was to take them out of that mix of players, of confusion, of noise, I always want the players to keep their minds and their focus on their behaviours, and some emotions that are negative, we need to allow keeping players on their path.

“Even myself, sometimes there’s things that happen that has nothing to do with the game, I stay more – not happy, it affects my emtoions, as I’m a human being but we need to know where we are, what’s the plan, what’s happening on the pitch," added the Portuguese tactician.

“Should we correct something, what will we do at half-time, what videos we can show, should we change the plan, what players can come in and give something more, if we don’t keep our minds on this, we won’t make good decisions.

“I’m always the last one to enter the pitch, as I escape negative emotions as much as I can, so I can focus on my job – it’s what the players must do, in a group stage match, things won’t happen in the same way as [the Pirates game], there was more attention, more pressure – there were fines that happened," the former Esperance coach continued.

“It was a special match with a lot of pressure on Lupopo to write history, and that brought emotions, too much and was not handled with the right behaviour, I don’t think that will happen, it will be a football match, only a football, that’s how my players will think about it throughout the 90 minutes.”