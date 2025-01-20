Miguel Cardoso unhappy after Mamelodi Sundowns conceded 'stupid goal' against AS FAR Rabat and reminds doubters that he 'went to the final always playing away second match' in Caf Champions League as Esperance de Tunis coach
Downs appeared resolute in their pursuit of maximum points at home, but the Black Army's late goal denied them a chance to reign supreme in Group C.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Sundowns draw with AS FAR at home
- They conceded a late goal
- Downs progressed to the last eight