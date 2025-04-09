Miguel Cardoso unfazed by looming Al Ahly battle after eliminating Esperance from Caf Champions League - 'It is possible to beat them' but insists on now focusing on Kaizer Chiefs

The Brazilians remain on course to winning Africa's premier club competition for the first time since 2016.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Sundowns are through to the Caf CL semis

They meet Al Ahly in the last-four

Cardoso reacts to eliminating Esperance and facing Al Ahly 🟢📱 Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱