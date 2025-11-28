Miguel Cardoso reveals biggest challenge Mamelodi Sundowns should expect from MC Alger's fans as PSL heavyweights face under pressure Rhulani Mokwena
Cardoso expects tough test
Sundowns head coach Miguel Cardoso has explained what he expects during their CAF Champions League Group C game against Algerian outfit MC Alger on Friday.
After a 3-1 win against Saint-Eloi Lupopo, Downs will face another challenge on Saturday, given that they are away for the first time this season for a group stage game.
Apart from a tough opposition from Mokwena's players, Cardoso expects the fans to play a crucial role.
'Sundowns need to be ready'
"What I expect is that the match will obviously be very intense in an environment where the best players who excel become better, but the players that don’t have quality or experience, they shrink a little bit," Cardoso said during the post-match press conference.
"We are going to see ambience like that, we are going to face high-level motivation [from the opposition], and I love it. I have worked in Tunisia and experienced a lot of this kind of environment," he added.
"We have a lot of experience in the Champions League around Northern Africa, which has always had this kind of ambience."
"We love it, and it’s absolutely wonderful to have a full stadium with supporters. We also know they will be high intensity and the crowd won’t allow the match to be slow, and we need to be ready for that."
Advantage Sundowns?
Mokwena is set to miss key player Ayoub Ghezala, who was injured during their 2-1 loss against Al Hilal. However, the 38-year-old coach is adamant he has to find a solution.
“I have already asked [goalkeeper Alexis] Guendouz to train as a centre-back in the past few days. I’m joking,” he said in his pre-match interview.
“But listen, since I’ve been here, fortunately or unfortunately, I don’t know how you want to look at it. We have never had all our players available ever since day one. Whether it’s through suspension from national team responsibilities for some or injuries."
“Very important players like Ghezala, Marwane Khelif, [Mohamed] Zougrana, [Mohamed] Bangoura. Never ever have you heard me complain, not even once," he continued.
“So, it’s a situation that we have to find solutions for. We had a similar situation before, but in this moment, we have to try and see.
“If we use Rostom [Dendaoui], Khelif, and [Mohamed] Benkhemassa at centre-back, these are the possible options. We will see. But we have a squad; we are a big team; we have no excuses."
How have MC Alger prepared for Sundowns?
Mokwena, who is set to face the Pretoria giants for the first time since he left over one year ago, said their preparations have been normal.
“We prepare like any other normal game. Firstly, we had to recover from the difficult trip to Rwanda [where they faced Al Hilal] and then an analysis of our performance against Al Hilal,” Mokwena explained.
“Then we started our preparations like normal, for any other opposition. Trying to have enough information, not too much, but enough information for the players to be able to play the match."
“So, nothing special. It’s a Champions League game, of course, a difficult Champions League game. All games in the Champions League are difficult," he concluded.
This is a game the Algerian league champions will not afford to lose because it will jeopardise their continental dreams. After an opening loss, they must get their campaign on track by avoiding another defeat.
A home loss will add more pressure on Mokwena, who is keen to have a successful campaign with MC Alger.
After leaving Sundowns, Mokwena tried his luck in North Africa for the first time, but his stint with Moroccan giants Wydad Casablanca was disastrous.