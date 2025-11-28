Massive blow: Rhulani Mokwena set for Mamelodi Sundowns re-union in MC Alger's CAF Champions League outing without 'very important players'

In the 2-1 loss against Al-Hilal last weekend, the Algerian Ligue 1 side lost their centre-back Ayoub Ghezala, to an injury. According to coach Mokwena, he is not the only one who will not be involved on Friday night.

“I have already asked [goalkeeper Alexis] Guendouz to train as a centre-back in the past few days. I’m joking,” he said in his pre-match interview.

“But listen, since I’ve been here, fortunately or unfortunately, I don’t know how you want to look at it. We have never had all our players available ever since day one. Whether it’s through suspension to national team responsibilities for some, to injuries.

“Very important players like Ghezala, Marwane Khelif, [Mohamed] Zougrana, [Mohamed] Bangoura. Never ever have you heard me complain, not even once," he continued.

“So, it’s a situation that we have to find solutions for. We had a similar situation before, but in this moment, we have to try and see.

“If we use Rostom [Dendaoui], Khelif, [Mohamed] Benkhemassa at centre-back, these are the possible options. We will see. But we have a squad, we are a big team, we have no excuses," Mokwena added.