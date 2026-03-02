Miguel Cardoso praises brace hero Iqraam Rayners and assesses Monnapule Saleng's debut as Mamelodi Sundowns keep PSL title pressure on Orlando Pirates
Duo shine for Downs
As Mamelodi Sundowns battled an equally ambitious title contender, Sekhukhune United, there were two stars that shone for the defending Premier Soccer League champions.
Iqraam Rayners helped Downs overcome Babina Noko by netting two late goals, while Monnapule Saleng made his debut and provided an assist.
There were fears that Rayners would see his playtime reduced significantly due to the arrival and immediate impact of Brayan Leon. But his two-goal contribution sent a message to his coaches and the club's fanbase that he is still as lethal as he was last season, if given minutes.
Saleng, a mid-season signing from Orlando Pirates, came on as a second-half substitute, and his general performance was impressive.
Cardoso praises Rayners and Saleng
“Iqraam had a not-so-good moment; we all know, he knows, but he knows we trust, and trust is shown in the right moment," the former Esperance head coach said in his post-match interview.
"Well, Saleng did well; he is a player who has high quality and outcomes in those duels, and he can play outside on the right or left – you know him even better than me.
"Fortunately I just started to work with him very recently because he was injured, but he made a fantastic recovery, and we never wanted to put pressure on his comeback," he added.
"And we still should not because obviously he's recovered, but he's still getting conditioning and understanding what we want from him – he can play out [wide] and inside, so don't get surprised if you see him having different positions on the pitch."
Title race intensifies
The title race is fast taking shape as Downs and Pirates engage in a tight marathon; both have 41 points after eighteen games, but the Soweto heavyweights are top because of their goal difference superiority.
According to Cardoso, the league is at a juncture where Sundowns must remain brave as they fight to defend the title.
“We’re in the moment where you need to be very brave to play football; you cannot play with fear or respect or restraint; you need to play with passion, love, energy and just enjoy," the Portuguese tactician stated.
“And I think the players in the first half obviously didn’t enjoy the game to score, and that’s the nature of Sundowns here; it comes from the joy of the pleasure, so release the mind and play the football. You have to express yourself; otherwise, you won’t be able to do as you want, and we have to be."
Tinkler complains
While Sundowns were relieved by the home win, Sekhukhune United's coach, Eric Tinkler, said that his players should blame themselves for the mess.
“The quality that you come up against and the mistakes you make are going to cost you, and the last two goals were conceded on our mistakes. I spoke about it at half-time. Our pressing was good; we won the ball, but we lost it cheaply, and against a team like Mamelodi Sundowns, you're going to get hurt because of the quality they possess," Tinkler argued.
“We end up conceding the third goal because you don’t put in the cross. Those are the fundamentals of the game. You are in the final minutes; you are in the final stages. We're throwing numbers upfront. Once you try to take your free kick short, get it in the box. Ball’s out wide; get it off your feet and get it in the box.
“These are lessons the players must learn. It cannot always come from the coach. You've got to be able to see it with your own eyes, these moments," he added.
“And the management of the game. Time’s up. Get the ball in the box; you've got a striker who’s lethal [Grobler]; he can score with his head."