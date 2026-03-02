Miguel Cardoso praises brace hero Iqraam Rayners and assesses Monnapule Saleng's debut as Mamelodi Sundowns keep PSL title pressure on Orlando Pirates

As Mamelodi Sundowns battled an equally ambitious title contender, Sekhukhune United, there were two stars that shone for the defending Premier Soccer League champions.

Iqraam Rayners helped Downs overcome Babina Noko by netting two late goals, while Monnapule Saleng made his debut and provided an assist.

There were fears that Rayners would see his playtime reduced significantly due to the arrival and immediate impact of Brayan Leon. But his two-goal contribution sent a message to his coaches and the club's fanbase that he is still as lethal as he was last season, if given minutes.

Saleng, a mid-season signing from Orlando Pirates, came on as a second-half substitute, and his general performance was impressive.