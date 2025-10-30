Miguel Cardoso laments Teboho Mokoena's suspension for Orlando Pirates match but reveals midfielder 'smiling' again after Bafana World Cup qualification

He also reflected on the Bafana incident against Lesotho in the World Cup qualifiers, which almost saw South Africa miss out, while emphasising that Mokoena is now in a much better position.

“I think it’s clear for everybody that Teboho had a very difficult moment in his personal life due to the situation he had to deal with,” he added.

“No one would like to keep his name, despite he had no responsibility, associated with the situation that would have touched the country for history.

“And until his last day of life with something negative. I think that after the qualification of Bafana Bafana for the World Cup, it’s clear that Teboho is another man and we feel so happy because of that.

“It’s a human question that was on the table and it was clear for everybody that Teboho was not in the best place.

“But now we feel him happy, we feel him communicating, we feel him smiling. And I believe that the best Teboho Mokoena will come in the next matches again to help us because he is a leader also for us, he is an important player.

“And someone we like too much as a boy, he is a father of a family also, so he was for sure not a happy man in the last months.”