Miguel Cardoso laments Teboho Mokoena's suspension for Orlando Pirates match but reveals midfielder 'smiling' again after Bafana World Cup qualification
Battle of Stars
The ‘Stars derby,’ as some football fans call it, always brings excitement, with plenty at stake. Both teams boast CAF Champions League experience, and the clash could have a major impact on the race for the number one spot in the domestic league.
Supporters on both sides are in for a treat, as these teams have proven their goal-scoring prowess. Yet, a cautious approach may also dominate, with both sides determined to defend strongly and prevent conceding.
However, Sundowns will need to carefully navigate Mokoena’s absence and be mindful of past costly mistakes like those seen with Bafana Bafana, as they aim to maintain momentum in the league.
A coincidence?
The Portuguese manager did not hide his dissatisfaction over the performance that left Mokoena sidelined for such a crucial encounter.
“It’s also very coincident that in the last minute of a match he gets a yellow card and we play Pirates after that, I believe in coincidents,” Cardoso told iDiski Times.
“I just hope that the ones we’re gonna feature or put to play are on the height of him.”
Mokoena regains his smile
He also reflected on the Bafana incident against Lesotho in the World Cup qualifiers, which almost saw South Africa miss out, while emphasising that Mokoena is now in a much better position.
“I think it’s clear for everybody that Teboho had a very difficult moment in his personal life due to the situation he had to deal with,” he added.
“No one would like to keep his name, despite he had no responsibility, associated with the situation that would have touched the country for history.
“And until his last day of life with something negative. I think that after the qualification of Bafana Bafana for the World Cup, it’s clear that Teboho is another man and we feel so happy because of that.
“It’s a human question that was on the table and it was clear for everybody that Teboho was not in the best place.
“But now we feel him happy, we feel him communicating, we feel him smiling. And I believe that the best Teboho Mokoena will come in the next matches again to help us because he is a leader also for us, he is an important player.
“And someone we like too much as a boy, he is a father of a family also, so he was for sure not a happy man in the last months.”
What comes next for Sundowns?
After their clash with Pirates, the Chloorkop side will shift their focus to a troublesome TS Galaxy, who have caused them problems in the past.
Then there's a tricky fixture away against Polokwane City before their final league match in November at home against Orbit College.
They will be aiming to stay ahead in the league, maintain their dominance, and continue defending their league title.