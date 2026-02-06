Miguel Cardoso insists Mamelodi Sundowns must learn from Orlando Pirates ahead of tricky CAF Champions League duel against Saint-Eloi Lupopo
Orlando Pirates suffered a 3-0 loss to Saint-Eloi Lupopo in a CAF Champions League second preliminary match in what was the beginning of the end of their campaign.
In the second leg, although the Premier Soccer League giants fought to restore parity with a 3-0 home win, the DR Congo club won in the post-match penalty shootout.
The win over Bucs propelled them to the group stage, where they are in the same pool with Sundowns. Now, with Downs looking for critical points that will boost their chances of reaching the quarter-finals, they must face and beat Lupopo at home.
Cardoso has conceded it is going to be a tough match, but the Tshwane giants have no choice but to learn from Pirates' lessons.
"Tough match ahead for sure, tough match, tough team, top attitude demanded, top attitude we're going to have, fight for the best result possible," Cardoso said, as per iDiski Times.
"So that in the end we can come and be satisfied with the honesty of the work we put inside the pitch and hope that the consequence of that attitude is a positive result, to get the best chance possible for the last match. That’s how we need to go there and face things," he added.
“It’s a very particular pitch; to play there is quite tricky, I remember… How was the result of Pirates there in the beginning of the season? So we need to learn from the lessons; it’s difficult to play there. It’s difficult. Al Hilal drew, MC Alger lost… So we need to have the mindset to play a game there."
According to Cardoso, for Sundowns to win the crucial away game, they will need a serious and humble approach.
“Remember we played last year against AS Maniema in Congo, a different stadium, an open stadium – not so close… the fans, the team, the heat and humidity. And against Lupopo there are more factors; a crowded, packed stadium close to the pitch brings in emotions," he added.
“We need a serious, honest and humble approach, so in the right moments, we score the goals we need and bring the best result we can; that’s important. The boys are up for the challenge; they know what they will face, and it’s with those expectations that we go [to Congo].”
After four games, the Brazilians find themselves in an uncertain position, although they are second.
Al Hilal lead by eight points; Downs have five points, while MC Alger, under Rhulani Mokwena, and Lupopo each have four points. This means Sundowns must beat Lupopo away and MC Alger at home in order to incredibly boost their chances of reaching the quarter-finals.