Miguel Cardoso discusses Themba Zwane's chances of going to 2025 AFCON with Bafana Bafana, explains how Mamelodi Sundowns are 'careful' in handling the injury-prone veteran midfielder

"On training, soon, let’s hope. We saw him training separately from the group, which means he is still not available on the coach’s side. He is not yet at the moment of returning to performance; he is doing physical activity to play football," said the former Esperance coach.

"One thing we need to understand is that Themba Zwane had an injury and then was followed up by a second one, so we need to be very careful if we really want to give him conditions to play football this season and help Mamelodi Sundowns and after Bafana Bafana if the coach decides so," Cardoso said.

"…we need to be patient enough not to risk all, but we take it to the limit so that we improve his condition to be available for us and Bafana Bafana, and I repeat if the coach decides so.”