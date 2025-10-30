Getty Images
Michelle Agyemang's worst fears confirmed as Lionesses star suffers season-ending ACL injury in huge blow to England, Brighton & Arsenal's teen sensation
Official: Agyemang's season is over after ACL diagnosis
Many feared an ACL injury would be the outcome when Agyemang went down off the ball during the Lionesses' friendly at Derby County's Pride Park on Tuesday. It's something which is unfortunately extremely prevalent in the women's game, with England team-mates Leah Williamson, Beth Mead and Chloe Kelly among the many stars in the sport to have had to endure the long road to recovery it entails. In the best cases, it can take around nine months for a player to return from this setback, though the likes of Sam Kerr and Catarina Macario, who both spent closer to two years on the sidelines, can attest to the fact that it is not always that straightforward.
Agyemang's first words after devastating injury news
In a post on Instagram confirming the news, Agyemang wrote: "Disappointed that results show a torn ACL. I am so grateful for all the kind words and the support from everyone. Recovery starts now, I will be back stronger than before. In all things I give thanks to the most high God, this test will surely turn into a testimony."
Statements from England, Arsenal and Brighton added words of support for the 19-year-old. "As a member of the Lionesses family, she has the full support of the FA and everyone associated with our England teams," the Football Association's update said. "Lionesses staff will remain in regular contact with Michelle and her club and be on hand to aid any aspect of her rehabilitation."
Arsenal and Brighton, meanwhile, both wrote that the clubs are "in close contact" as they strive to "determine a treatment and recovery programme for Michelle".
Huge blow to England, Brighton & Agyemang sours teenager's incredible 2025
The news is a serious blow to all parties. Agyemang has emerged as a game-changing talent for England in what has been an incredible six months for the forward. After scoring 41 seconds into her international debut back in April, which only came about after the Lionesses' squad was hit hard by injuries during that camp, she was then included in the squad for the European Championship and would score in both the quarter-finals and the semi-finals on her way to becoming a European champion and being named the Young Player of the Tournament. She looked set to only add to that experience and continue her growth as a talented prospect over the next few months, but will now be sidelined for a significant period instead in what is a horrible way for what had been an excellent year to end.
Agyemang will miss out on those development opportunities at club level, too. Despite some believing her breakthrough at Euro 2025 could be the springboard for a greater role at Arsenal this season, the teenager returned to Brighton on loan for the 2025-26 campaign, a move which guaranteed more game time and, with it, chances to learn. It felt like the right decision for all parties and the early knockings of this season seemed to confirm as much. Now, though, her focus will turn to an entirely different challenge which lays ahead in what is also a real blow for a Brighton side she has been a central figure in.
What research is being done into ACL injuries in women's football?
This devastating news only reaffirms what a huge problem ACL injuries are in the women's game and how important it is for more research to be done in trying to prevent them from happening as incredibly frequently as they are. FIFA is funding a year-long study at Kingston University London into the issue, which began back in May, while England star Lucy Bronze is one of those who has shown support for 'Project ACL', a collaborative effort between FIFPRO, the PFA, Nike and Leeds Beckett University to accelerate research on the injury.
"Project ACL is important because we need to start fine-tuning the information that we're putting out," Bronze said of the three-year task. "There is already research, but I think there's just so much talk and a lot of wrong information out there. There isn't a quick fix to eradicate ACL injuries in women's football. We need to finely tune research so that we can identify the key factors."
The sooner that happens, the better it will be for the entirety of the women's game as it watches yet another player, in Agyemang, fall victim to a setback that continues to impact far too many.
