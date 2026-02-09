Michael Carrick told which two big-name managers would stop him getting Man Utd job permanently as former Red Devils star urges club to 'ride the wave' with interim boss

United have already begun the process of hiring a permanent boss, according to Gary Neville, and they will wait until near the end of the season before coming to a decision. Oliver Glasner and Andoni Iraola are set to be free agents, while England boss Thomas Tuchel could be free after the World Cup. But with each United victory, the case to make Carrick the permanent boss becomes ever more convincing.

Carrick has made the best start of any United manager since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who was also initially appointed on an interim basis until the end of the 2018-19 season, only to be given a longer contract following a run of 14 wins in his first 19 matches after succeeding Jose Mourinho. Carrick has said the club will not make a "knee-jerk" decision like they did back then.

Former United midfielder Owen Hargreaves believes his old team-mate Carrick should be the frontrunner, unless the club can convince either Tuchel or Paris Saint-Germain boss Luis Enrique to take the job.