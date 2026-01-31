Michael Carrick wants Marcus Rashford BACK at Man Utd despite exiled attacker 'rediscovering his smile' at Barcelona

The report adds that when Rashford was at United, he faced the lion's share of scrutiny from the media. But at Barcelona, that isn't the case.

A source told the outlet: "The thing about Barcelona is that when something goes wrong or they lose, the inquest is not always about Marcus. That was never the case at Manchester United. There it felt like it was always on him."

Rashford is not always a regular at Barca, with his 18 starts in 31 matches evidence of that. Flick is keen to rotate his squad whenever possible, with Raphinha and Lamine Yamal often starting in Barca's attack at Rashford's expense. And so far, that doesn't seem to be an issue.

Another source added: "He is not one of the main players, like Yamal, and maybe he is liking it that way. He has even gone unnoticed a little – if you can go unnoticed playing for Barcelona – and has kept his head down. The attention tends to be elsewhere."