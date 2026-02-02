Michael Carrick explains why Mason Mount was left out of Man Utd's thrilling win over Fulham

United supporters were left scratching their heads when the teamsheet dropped for the clash against Fulham, with Mount notably absent from the matchday squad. The midfielder had been hoping to build momentum under Carrick’s interim leadership, but was forced to watch from the stands as his teammates secured a last-gasp victory.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the 3-2 victory, Carrick moved quickly to dispel fears of a long-term issue for the England international. The manager clarified that the omission was precautionary following a minor incident at Carrington.

"Just took a bit of a knock in training, it is nothing serious, he will be back very very soon," Carrick confirmed.

The news will come as a relief to the Old Trafford faithful, particularly given the mounting injury list elsewhere in the squad. Mount is expected to return to contention immediately, potentially for the next fixture, as Carrick looks to maintain his perfect start to life in the dugout.