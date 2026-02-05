Getty
Michael Carrick bins strict Man Utd training rule followed by Erik ten Hag and Ruben Amorim as interim boss continues to revamp Red Devils
Carrick makes changes
Carrick has made a significant change to United's post-match training routine, having overseen three wins from three in his time in the Old Trafford dugout. Now, players are allocated a day off immediately after a game, a change from both the methods of Amorim and his predecessor Erik ten Hag, per The Sun. Both of those managers insisted on recovery sessions the day after a game, and players who had not played at least 45 minutes were subjected to a full training session. Carrick has changed that; players are now given the day after a game off, and the recovery session takes place the day after. Carrick has relaxed a number of rules at United, with the players also turning up later to the stadium on a matchday; Ten Hag would have his charges arriving at least four hours prior to kick-off.
Carrick's fine start
Carrick has overseen impressive victories over Manchester City, Arsenal, and Fulham since taking over from Amorim, although he is having to deal with a number of injury problems. Both Mason Mount and Patrick Dorgu are currently battling fitness issues.
On Mount's fitness, Carrick said: "Just took a bit of a knock in training, it is nothing serious, he will be back very very soon."
But on Dorgu, he struck a more sombre note, adding: "Pat, unfortunately, he's going to be out for a period of time. We're still working through how long that's going to be. We weren't sure whether it was a little bit of cramp or whether it was something a little bit more serious and at the moment it looks a little bit more on the serious note."
Carrick admitted the timing is cruel for Dorgu, adding: "So, it'll be a few weeks for that. How many weeks? We'll have to wait and see. That's disappointing for all of us really - and especially for Pat - he's in such a good place, but unfortunately it is part of football."
Players buying in
United's players are clearly buying into Carrick's methods, with the club now sitting fourth in the Premier League table, although they are 12 points behind leaders Arsenal. Nevertheless, defender Harry Maguire, who has appeared reborn under Carrick, has hailed the work of the ex-Middlesbrough boss.
He said: "It was absolutely massive. We know that the first game, the derby at Old Trafford, you're always up for them and you know that one-off results can happen, so we had to back it up today. We spoke about it before the game, coming to the league leaders, who have been excellent this year I must say, they ask a lot of questions of you, to come here and have the setback late on to get the winner, it was a magnificent performance. Michael's [Carrick] come in, he's been brilliant with us, he's brought a fresh energy in, the group's really galvanised. Two tough games, everybody's probably thinks we come away from them with not many points but to win both is magnificent."
What comes next?
United face Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday as they bid to further cement their position in the top four. A win for the Red Devils could move them within two points of third-placed Aston Villa, should other results go their way. Carrick will be out for a fourth-successive victory against a club he used to play for.
