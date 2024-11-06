Micah Richards to win I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here?! Star pundit backed to become future King of the Jungle by England legend as Ian Wright rules out return to hit ITV show
Former England striker Alan Shearer has backed fellow pundit Micah Richards to win 'I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here' in the future.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Richards backed to become King of the Jungle
- Wright won't participate in the show again
- Coleen Rooney to take part in the reality show in 2024