Mia Fishel Chelsea 2023-24Getty Images
Ritabrata Banerjee

Mia Fishel gives major update on ACL injury as she thanks Chelsea & USWNT for sticking by her at 'critical time'

USAChelsea FC WomenWSLWomen's football

USWNT and Chelsea forward Mia Fishel has given a major update on her ACL injury, which kept her out of the CONCACAF W Gold Cup.

  • Fishel provides update on her condition
  • Suffered ACL injury while on USWNT duty
  • Has appeared in 10 WSL matches for the Blues

