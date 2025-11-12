MEYBA
MEYBA x The Beatles complete trilogy with funky Yellow Submarine collection
- MEYBA
Three new football shirts - £65
The collection features three new football shirts, coming hot off MEYBA's drops honouring Abbey Road and Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band. The extra distinction with Yellow Submarine is its wider cultural impact, with its psychedelic colour scheme and popping visuals coming from the animated film of the same name in 1968, two years after the release of the album.
Yellow Submarine is widely credited with the boom in vibrant art styles seen in animation for the decades that followed. MEYBA has sought to stay true to that in this modern reboot, with each football shirt a tribute to locations within the film. The black-and-white number represents the Sea of Holes, while the titular submarine and the Blue Meanies are instantly recognisable with their associated palettes.
- MEYBA
Four graphical t-shirts - £45
Accompanying the football shirts for this drop are limited edition graphical t-shirts, adorned with either an 'All You Need Is Love' quote or the idiosyncratic submarine in a reversed colour scheme.
Though the main palettes on these t-shirts are perhaps less exciting, coming in white, black and grey, the contrast to the funkier colours of the graphics themselves make them stand out from the crowd in true late-sixties Beatles fashion.
- MEYBA
Bespoke varsity jacket - £150
Talk about a coveted piece of merch. This stunning varsity jacket features caricatures of the band's four members - John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr - on jet black sleeves, with the deep blue of the Blue Meanies again featuring on the body. A Yellow Submarine patch appears with the MEYBA logo on the front, with another cartoon of the band all together on the back.
The latest MEYBA x The Beatles collection is available to buy from MEYBA.com.
- MEYBA
MEYBA's journey, collaborations and future
MEYBA, once one of Spain's most revered sportswear producers and Barcelona's partner when they won their first European Cup in 1992, have been busy making football shirts fit for all sorts of cross-cultural purposes, from festivals to food to music and more.
Jonathan Jones, MEYBA's Head of Global Marketing, said: "This collection represents everything MEYBA stands for - creativity, nostalgia, and cultural storytelling through football design. Yellow Submarine allowed us to blur the lines between sport, art, and music in a joyful, playful way."
It's only fitting that the trilogy wraps up with a Spanish brand honouring a piece of art called Yellow Submarine, given that is the nickname of one of the country's most successful teams and Champions League side Villarreal, who hail from a community town of around 50,000 people.
This is, however, not the end of MEYBA's return to football or their adventures dipping into other cultures and mediums, with an exciting future still in their sights having agreed deals with clubs all over the world.
Advertisement