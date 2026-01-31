Goal.com
Mexico's Julián Quiñones scores again in Saudi Arabia, moves past Cristiano Ronaldo in scoring race

Mexican striker Julián Quiñones continues his red-hot run in the Saudi Pro League, scoring his 17th goal of the season in Al-Qadsiah’s draw against league leaders Al-Hilal. His powerful header in the 76th minute extended his scoring streak to eight straight matches and temporarily lifted him above Cristiano Ronaldo in the Golden Boot race.

  • Eighth straight league match scoring

    Quiñones continues to deliver one of the most impressive seasons by a Mexican forward abroad and made the difference in the 76th minute, rising above the defense to meet a corner kick from Musab Al-Juwayr and powering a header past goalkeeper Bono. The goal not only sparked celebrations for Al-Qadsiah, but also extended Quiñones’ scoring streak to eight consecutive league matches, underlining his outstanding form

    Overtakes Cristiano Ronaldo

    With the strike, the Mexican international climbed to second place in the league’s scoring table, temporarily moving ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo. Only Ivan Toney, with 18 goals for Al-Ahli, now sits above him in the Golden Boot race.

    Key figure for Al-Qadsiah but not Aguirre`s favorites

    Quiñones’ form continues to raise questions about his role with the Mexican national team ahead of the 2026 World Cup. Despite consistently producing at club level, the Colombia-born forward has yet to fully convince head coach Javier Aguirre, and faces competition from forwards such as Santiago Giménez, Raúl Jiménez, Germán Berterame, and Armando González.

    Saudi Pro League – Top Scorers

    GoalsPlayerClub
    18Ivan ToneyAl Ahli
    17Julián QuiñonesAl Qadsiah
    16Cristiano RonaldoAl Nassr
    14Roger MartínezAl Taawoun
    13João FélixAl Nassr
    13Joshua KingAl Khaleej
    11Mateo ReteguiAl Qadsiah
    10Ramiro EnriqueAl Kholood
