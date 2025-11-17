Message sent to Zamalek and Thembinkosi Lorch's Wydad Casablanca! Inacio Miguel makes bold claim about Kaizer Chiefs being 'capable of competing against the best teams' ahead of CAF Confederation Cup Group D opener
Amakhosi gearing up for a solid campaign
Kaizer Chiefs have recently shown signs of returning to their glory days, having lifted the Nedbank Cup a year ago — a triumph that paved their path back into continental competition. They continue to prove themselves as a competitive force in the Premier Soccer League, currently sitting third on the log with 22 points from 11 games. Considering they finished the 2024/25 season with just 32 points, a far more promising campaign now lies ahead for Amakhosi.
The Naturena-based outfit faces a tough challenge in Group D, where they will also meet Zamalek FC and ZESCO United — two sides with whom they share a history and against whom they have previously vowed to settle scores.
Despite the campaign shaping up to be a strong challenge for the South African side, Inacio Miguel did not hold back his confidence in the team’s ability to cause an upset, insisting they have what it takes to put up a good fight. Whether they can deliver remains to be seen, as Chiefs have struggled in front of goal — but their recent clash against Orbit College FC showed glimpses of improvement. With the right combinations, they proved capable of finding the back of the net, something that was also evident in their CAF Confederation Cup preliminary-round victory over AS Simba, which secured their place in the group stages.
This season's Confederation Cup features African giants such as Wydad Casablanca and Zamalek.
Miguel Chiefs are also a big team
The Portugal-born star did not hesitate to claim his side as one of the continent’s biggest teams — a status they intend to prove through hard work.
“We are Kaizer Chiefs, and we will prove we’re also a big team,” said Miguel as per TimesLive.
“We must prove to ourselves we’re capable of competing against the best teams in Africa because we are one of the biggest teams in Africa. We need to work hard and represent Kaizer Chiefs and South Africa well.”
Chiefs banking on home advantage
He further explained that the team plans to capitalise on their home games while ensuring they remain competitive on the road. Without a doubt, the AmaKhosi faithful will boost the players’ confidence from the stands — an advantage that could prove crucial in tight encounters.
“In the group stages all the games are important, but we are aware that getting a good result at home is easier than doing it away,” he said.
“We have to understand it’s more important to play to avoid a defeat than to try to win the game because you may end up losing when you play away games. When we travel, we must come back with a point at least.”
“We played against two difficult teams in the preliminary round, and that prepared us well for the group stages. Angola and the DRC are tough countries to go to and perform in, given the environment there,” concluded Miguel.
What comes next?
The Soweto giants will need to bolster confidence up front, ensuring their strikers make every shot count — a factor that could otherwise lead to setbacks despite the team’s overall confidence.
Collecting points on their trip to Egypt this Sunday against Al Masry will be the first step in setting the tone for upcoming fixtures. While they will have the privilege of hosting Zamalek at home, Chiefs will need to put on a show for their supporters — an effort that will also be crucial in securing much-needed points.
With the number one goalkeeper, Brandon Petersen, looking sharp between the posts, the defence faces the task of working seamlessly with him to prevent lapses and avoid dropping points.