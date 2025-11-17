Message sent to Zamalek and Thembinkosi Lorch's Wydad Casablanca! Inacio Miguel makes bold claim about Kaizer Chiefs being 'capable of competing against the best teams' ahead of CAF Confederation Cup Group D opener

Kaizer Chiefs have recently shown signs of returning to their glory days, having lifted the Nedbank Cup a year ago — a triumph that paved their path back into continental competition. They continue to prove themselves as a competitive force in the Premier Soccer League, currently sitting third on the log with 22 points from 11 games. Considering they finished the 2024/25 season with just 32 points, a far more promising campaign now lies ahead for Amakhosi.

The Naturena-based outfit faces a tough challenge in Group D, where they will also meet Zamalek FC and ZESCO United — two sides with whom they share a history and against whom they have previously vowed to settle scores.

Despite the campaign shaping up to be a strong challenge for the South African side, Inacio Miguel did not hold back his confidence in the team’s ability to cause an upset, insisting they have what it takes to put up a good fight. Whether they can deliver remains to be seen, as Chiefs have struggled in front of goal — but their recent clash against Orbit College FC showed glimpses of improvement. With the right combinations, they proved capable of finding the back of the net, something that was also evident in their CAF Confederation Cup preliminary-round victory over AS Simba, which secured their place in the group stages.

This season's Confederation Cup features African giants such as Wydad Casablanca and Zamalek.