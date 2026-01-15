Memo sent to Leo Messi & Co. after ex-Orlando Pirates defender Mbekezeli Mbokazi's arrival in MLS! TLB 'has shown he can deal with top players'

Legendary Argentinian attacker Lionel Messi is among the top players in Major League Soccer.

However, Chicago Fire FC coach Gregg Berhalter, who was at the helm in the United States team that featured in the 2022 World Cup played in Qatar, is convinced Mbokazi has proved he can deal with them.

"[Mbokazi] is a player that has high potential and he's already shown that he can deal with some top players and play at the highest stage," he said as quoted by Chicago Fire's media team.

"Now, for us, it's about getting him prepared, used to the league, adapted to the league, and then getting him prepared for the World Cup.

"Well, I think there are two things, the first thing is that we want to bring talented players who can help the squad into this club," Berhalter added.

"The second thing is that we think it's beneficial for [both Mbokazi and Dithejane] to have each other and to work in pairs.

"It's going to be a huge transition for both of the players, and it's comforting to know that they will have someone from their home country to help them adapt," the tactician concluded.