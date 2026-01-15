Memo sent to Leo Messi & Co. after ex-Orlando Pirates defender Mbekezeli Mbokazi's arrival in MLS! TLB 'has shown he can deal with top players'
Chicago Fire FC go Mzansi!
Chicago Fire FC have been strengthening their squad to ensure they deliver in the 2025 domestic season.
The Men in Red have gambled by bringing on board two talented youngsters from the Premier Soccer League, who they believe have enough quality to bolster their team.
Mbekezeli Mbokazi was the first to be signed by the Major League Soccer outfit after less than a year in top-level football.
Recently, Kaizer Chiefs product Puso Dithejane was also signed following his exploits in the three seasons he has been with TS Galaxy.
Messi and Co. warned
Legendary Argentinian attacker Lionel Messi is among the top players in Major League Soccer.
However, Chicago Fire FC coach Gregg Berhalter, who was at the helm in the United States team that featured in the 2022 World Cup played in Qatar, is convinced Mbokazi has proved he can deal with them.
"[Mbokazi] is a player that has high potential and he's already shown that he can deal with some top players and play at the highest stage," he said as quoted by Chicago Fire's media team.
"Now, for us, it's about getting him prepared, used to the league, adapted to the league, and then getting him prepared for the World Cup.
"Well, I think there are two things, the first thing is that we want to bring talented players who can help the squad into this club," Berhalter added.
"The second thing is that we think it's beneficial for [both Mbokazi and Dithejane] to have each other and to work in pairs.
"It's going to be a huge transition for both of the players, and it's comforting to know that they will have someone from their home country to help them adapt," the tactician concluded.
Berhalter justifies bringing Dithejane to MLS
Berhalter’s tenure as coach has been marked by a focus on recruiting and developing a younger roster, making Dithejane’s signing a continuation of that vision.
“In welcoming Puso to Chicago, we’re adding one of South Africa’s best young, attacking players to our team,” he explained.
“His dynamic energy will add depth to our squad this season, while also setting the foundation for him to continue developing and strengthening the team for many seasons to come.
“We’ve been scouting him for a while, and he’s one of the most highly regarded talents in South Africa right now,” Berhalter told MIR97 Media.
“He’s a very dynamic winger; he can change the game. He’s a young player who needs development, but really great attitude on the pitch, really good speed, and one-on-one ability.
“He has a lot of attributes that make him an exciting winger, and that’s what we wanted to add. We think we have a really good attack, and we wanted to bolster that,” Berhalter said. “We know our schedule is packed next year, we need alternatives, and we think with, Jo Bamba, Phil (Zinckernagel), Maren (Haile-Selassie), Chris Mueller, and Puso now, we have a really good winger group," he stated.
Main task for both Dithejane and Mbokazi
Mbokazi has to settle immediately in his new environment to ensure he doesn't risk his Bafana Bafana position, considering the fact that the 2026 FIFA World Cup is less than six months away.
Dithejane did well to force his way into the AFCON preliminary squad but was unfortunate to miss the final squad. His four goals and six assists for TS Galaxy this season in just 15 games across all competitions underline massive quality.
The competition is stiff in the MLS, explaining why the 21-year-old will be needed to double his effort and maybe make the World Cup team.
