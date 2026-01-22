Meet the USMNT: Why Chris Richards could be Mauricio Pochettino’s most important World Cup player

Chris Richards is firmly established as one of the U.S. Men’s National Team’s top players, a fact underscored by his selection as U.S. Soccer’s Male Player of the Year. During a breakout 2025, he consistently performed at the highest level, emerging as a key figure for both club and country.

Richards’ talent is unquestioned, but a new question is emerging: is he becoming the most important piece of the USMNT puzzle ahead of this summer’s World Cup?

There's an argument to be made there. Richards is a force at an all-important position: center back. He's a tone-setter and a leader, having blossomed into that role just last summer. And, when all else fails, he's one of the Americans' most consistent players, one who has shown he can even chip in with a goal or two in the biggest of moments.

So, with the World Cup on the horizon, Richards' importance cannot be understated as he's one of the players with the power to truly define the U.S. Soccer's biggest summer yet.

Ahead of the World Cup, GOAL is taking a look at the players that will make up the USMNT. Where did they come from? How are they playing? What should we expect from them next summer? Up next: meet Chris Richards.

