Mduduzi Shabalala Yanela Mbuthuma Siviwe Magidigidi PSL Team of the Week GFXBackpagepix
Steve Blues

Mduduzi Shabalala, Yanela Mbuthuma and Siviwe Magidigidi dominate the PSL Team of the Week as Mamelodi Sundowns, Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs title race hots up

All of the Premier Soccer League's Big Three won in Round 12 of the season, with the two Soweto clubs putting in statement wins that will have the Chloorkop faithful starting to worry about their ninth league title in a row. There were standout performers in those matches and across the other mid-week fixtures in the final domestic league games before the international break.

Every match day, there are reams of data collected on teams and players' performances. All that data is analysed and condensed into a player rating out of 10 by our friends at FOTMOB.

After each round of fixtures, GOAL is able to access this data and ratings to bring you, statistically, the PSL Team of the Week.

This week, the team is evenly spread around the clubs as representatives of Mamelodi Sundowns, Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Polokwane City and Siwelele FC all find themselves included in the Best XI.

  • Ronwen Williams of Mamelodi SundownsBackpagepix

    Goalkeeper - Mamelodi Sundowns' Ronwen Williams (8.2)

    Despite making just 3 saves for his clean sheet in Sundowns' 1-0 win over TS Galaxy, Williams also contributed nine recoveries, had 52 touches and banked 88% for accurate passes and 75% (12/16) for accurate long balls.

    It was another accomplished performance for a keeper who often has to keep concentration through long periods of inactivity as his side enjoyed an enormous 77% possession.

  • Nkosikhona Ndaba, Orlando PiratesBackpagepix

    Left Back - Orlando Pirates' Nkosikhona Ndaba (8.5)

    Scoring the opener on 25 minutes obviously boosted the 23-year-old's rating but that is not the full story of his 90 minutes.

    92 touches and 9 defensive contributions (5 tackles, 3 interceptions, 1 clearance) and winning 67% of his duels (6/9) all added to him being the best left back this week. 

  • Keanu Cupido Mamelodi SundownsSupplied

    Centre Back - Mamelodi Sundowns' Keanu Cupido

    Despite TS Galaxy's struggles to hold onto possession, whenever they did threaten, it was Cupido that repelled them.

    His 4 tackles, 7 clearances, 4 headed clearances and 4 recoveries were added to his 100% (5/5) record in ground duels and 96% (81/84) accurate passes.

  • Sinoxolo Kwayiba, Chippa United and Bulelani Nikani, Polokwane City

    Centre Back - Polokwane City's Bulelani Nikani (8.1)

    Another goal-scoring defender makes the team of the week after the 32-year-old's strike proved decisive in Rise and Shine's 1-0 away win over AmaZulu.

    He also contributed 5 clearances, 2 headed clearances, 2 interceptions and 3 recoveries as the Polokwane side held on to their clean sheet.  

  • Thabang Matuludi, Polokwane CityBackpage

    Right Back - Polokwane City's Thabang Matuludi

    It was another Man of the Match performance to follow his MOTM award against Richards Bay last time out. 

    Not only did the 26-year-old create the most chances (3) in the match, but he won the most duels (13) and added 4 tackles, 6 clearances, 4 headed clearances, 4 interceptions and 5 recoveries to his defensive stats.

  • Tebogo Potsane SiweleleBackpagepix

    Left Wing - Siwelele's Tebogo Potsane (8.6)

    Despite coming off in the 69th minute of their 2-0 away win over Stellenbosch, the 32-year-old had a hand in both goals, scoring one and assisting the other.

    That he had such a profound effect on the game despite just 2 touches in the opposition box and 2 passes into the final third, shows the quality the former Chiefs man possesses.

  • Grant Margeman, Siwelele FC, Wandile Duba, Kaizer Chiefs, October 2025Backpage

    Defensive Midfielder - Siwelele's Grant Margeman

    His role in keeping his team's clean sheet intact has been rewarded with the 27-year-old's highest rating of the season, following on from a pair of 7.2 performances in a 1-0 win over Sekhukhune and a 0-0 draw with Kaizer Chiefs. 

  • Mduduzi Shabalala, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    Attacking Midfielder - Kaizer Chiefs' Mduduzi Shabalala (9.5)

    The 21-year-old is the highest-rated player in this week's action, and that is no surprise given his 2 goals and 2 assists lit up the FNB Stadium in Amakhosi's 4-1 win over Orbit College.

    He overperformed his expected goals (0.82) and expected assists (0.39) while creating 3 chances and taking 3 shots.

  • Mfundo Vilakazi, Kaizer Chiefs, August 2025Backpagepix

    Right Wing - Kaizer Chiefs' Mfundo Vilakazi (8.3)

    The youngster had his best game this season in a Chiefs shirt and deserves his place here, not just for opening the scoring after three minutes. 

    He pitched in defensively too, with 2 tackles and 5 recoveries, adding to his offensive display that saw him take 6 touches in the opposition box and make 5 passes into the final third.

  • Yanela Mbuthuma of Orlando PiratesBackpagepix

    Striker - Orlando Pirates Yanela Mbuthuma (8.8)

    The second-highest rated player of the week may only have been on the pitch for 26 minutes, but his 2 goals to put Pirates 3-1 up against Golden Arrows may prove priceless in the Soweto club's pursuit of the league title. 

  • Siviwe Magidigidi of Siwelele FCBackpagepix

    Striker - Siwelele's Siviwe Magidigidi (8.6)

    The 20-year-old was instrumental in Siwelele's 2-0 win with the assist for the opener and then scoring the second goal to put the game to bed.

    He was also defending from the front and won the most duels (10) of any player in the match.