Mduduzi Shabalala, Yanela Mbuthuma and Siviwe Magidigidi dominate the PSL Team of the Week as Mamelodi Sundowns, Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs title race hots up

Every match day, there are reams of data collected on teams and players' performances. All that data is analysed and condensed into a player rating out of 10 by our friends at FOTMOB.

After each round of fixtures, GOAL is able to access this data and ratings to bring you, statistically, the PSL Team of the Week.

This week, the team is evenly spread around the clubs as representatives of Mamelodi Sundowns, Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Polokwane City and Siwelele FC all find themselves included in the Best XI.