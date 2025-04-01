GOAL brings you all the key details of the Caf Champions League quarter-final showdown between the Buccuneers and MC Alger.

Orlando Pirates travel to Algeria for a crucial Caf Champions League quarter-final clash against MC Alger, aiming to continue their strong continental campaign.

The Buccaneers topped their group and have been in excellent form domestically, keeping their hopes alive for an unprecedented quadruple.

Jose Riveiro’s side has shown resilience and quality this season, but they will need a disciplined performance to handle the North African challenge.

Article continues below

MC Alger will pose a tough test, especially in front of their passionate home crowd, making the first leg a key battle for Pirates.

Riveiro knows the importance of securing a good result away to set up a comfortable return leg in South Africa.

With momentum on their side, Pirates will be eager to make a statement and edge closer to a historic season.

GOAL provides all the information you need to know about Bucs' clash against Alger in the last eight of the Caf Champions League.