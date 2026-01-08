Mbokazi lauded for brave Chicago Fire move! 'Why are we acting like Mbokazi is in jail? Even Benni McCarthy went from Celta Vigo, Ajax Cape Town, to Orlando Pirates'

In his previous interview, Broos argued that Mbokazi's agent was wrong to take the player to the MLS.

“I think no [it’s not a good move]. What is he going to do in Chicago?” The veteran tactician stated.

“It’s not even a cup team in America. If my info is right, they told me he’s playing in MLS2, at the second team of Chicago – if it’s true, I don’t know; I will ask him when I see him. That is even worse.

“But I know what happened; a woman who is his agent and thinks she knows football is doing what many agents are doing and thinking, ‘How much can I get?’ If she is a little bit clever, she knows there is AFCON, and next year it’s the World Cup, and that there will be other teams, better for his career, to go to and not to Chicago.

“What is he going to do there alone in a big city like that? So no, I don’t think it’s a good choice,” he concluded.

However, McKenzie has a different opinion.

“It’s always so difficult for women in a man’s world. That lady has beaten all the male agents out here," he argued.

They were selling players for peanuts. She comes with the biggest offer. How do we criticise her?”

“Mbokazi is one of the greatest defenders I’ve seen. Whoever wants him should go buy him. If European teams want him, let them pay more. Mbokazi makes more money; everybody makes more money. I bless the move," McKenzie concluded.