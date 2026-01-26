Goal.com
Mpho Chabatsane, Orlando Pirates, January 2026Orlando Pirates
Kiplagat Sang

Mbekezeli Mbokazi's replacement at Orlando Pirates hailed 'he used to give us headaches' but caution urged on Andre De Jong 'maybe his potential will show at Bucs'

Although they lost one of their top and young defenders, the Sea Robbers quickly went back to the market and bought his replacement. The new signing has been described as a perfect player for the Soweto giants, and the only challenge for him is to try and meet the bar set by his predecessor. The three new faces were brought on board at a critical juncture as the Buccaneers chase the league title after bagging two domestic trophies.

  • Mbekezeli Mbokazi, Orlando PiratesBackpage

    Pirates' new stars assessed

    In a bid to strengthen and keep their playing unit competitive, Orlando Pirates brought three players in the mid-season transfer window.

    Particularly, the defence was strengthened by the addition of Mpho Chabatsane from Marumo Gallants, and he comes in to fill the void left by Mbekezeli Mbokazi. The Bafana Bafana defender left for Major League Soccer side Chicago Fire after making his name at Bucs.

    He has been hailed as the perfect defender to replace Mbokazi, and former Bucs striker Bruce Ramokadi has said he is a solid player.

  • Mpho Chabatsane, Orlando Pirates, January 2026Backpage

    'Solid defender'

    “[Mpho] Chabatsane is [Mbekezeli] Mbokazi's replacement. Judging by performance, he is a solid defender. He is the one who used to give us headaches each time Pirates faced Marumo Gallants,” Ramokadi told KickOff.

  • Mpho Chabatsane, Marumo Gallants, Khuliso Mudau, Mamelodi Sundowns, October 2025Backpage

    Pirates praise Chabatsane

    After they confirmed his signing, the Soweto giants were quick to shower Chabatsane with praise.

    "Following in the footsteps of other notable football talents from the Vaal region, the versatile defender began a new chapter when he joined Orlando Pirates from Marumo Gallants midway through the 2025/26 season," Pirates noted in a statement.

    "Chabatsane’s football journey began at amateur football, where he showcased his talent before representing NWU-Vaal in the third tier of South African football. He continued to rise up the professional ranks, turning out for Tshwane outfit JDR Stars in the second tier before making his Premiership debut in the colours of Marumo Gallants in November 2024.

    "Able to slot in centrally in defence as well as out wide, the left-footed player has been identified as one of the brightest emerging talents. He describes the opportunity to represent the Buccaneers as a dream come true and motivation to keep pushing himself as he continues to develop as a player."

  • Andre de Jong, Orlando Pirates, January 2026Orlando Pirates

    What about the other signings?

    Ramokadi also talked about De Jong, who was signed from Stellenbosch, and Zimbabwean international Daniel Msendami from Gallants.

    “De Jong is bringing another dynamic; he plays the same style as the Pirates players. He is very skillful. Maybe his potential will show at Pirates," the 1995 CAF Champions League winner said.

    “Msendami is a forceful winger; he has been brought in to give the other wingers a challenge."

  • Abdeslam Ouaddou, Orlando Pirates, November 2025Backpage

    Ouaddou's verdict

    Speaking about his new signings, coach Abdeslam Ouaddou stated he is satisfied and is confident the three will be resourceful for Pirates.

    "You know the players who came to join us in Orlando Pirates; we don't choose them like that. We choose them regarding what we need, regarding the input that they can bring, the qualities they can bring, and speaking about Andre, I think he's a player that can bring us his intelligence, playing between the lines,” Ouaddou told the media after their game against Sekhukhune United.

    “He's very clever, and of course, to use all this capacity for finishing as well, he's a number, but he can get in the box to finish. He has international experience, he has big experience in the PSL, and I'm sure he's the kind of player who can help us." 

    "Speaking about Msendami, of course, you've seen him in the AFCON; I know him from Marumo. He's somebody who can definitely help us with his speed, with his capacity to win the one-vs-one on the side, and he's able to defend as well and to make the runs," the coach added.

    "And about Chabatsane, if you see the quality of his left foot, I think he's a player that has a hand instead of a foot. I use this expression to say that he's very precise with his left foot. I'm sure he will definitely help us when he comes."

    De Jong, Chabatsane, and Msendami have come at a critical moment for the Sea Robbers, who are chasing the Premier Soccer League title. Already, the Soweto giants have lifted the MTN8 and the Carling Knockout cups.

