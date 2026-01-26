Mbekezeli Mbokazi's replacement at Orlando Pirates hailed 'he used to give us headaches' but caution urged on Andre De Jong 'maybe his potential will show at Bucs'

Speaking about his new signings, coach Abdeslam Ouaddou stated he is satisfied and is confident the three will be resourceful for Pirates.

"You know the players who came to join us in Orlando Pirates; we don't choose them like that. We choose them regarding what we need, regarding the input that they can bring, the qualities they can bring, and speaking about Andre, I think he's a player that can bring us his intelligence, playing between the lines,” Ouaddou told the media after their game against Sekhukhune United.

“He's very clever, and of course, to use all this capacity for finishing as well, he's a number, but he can get in the box to finish. He has international experience, he has big experience in the PSL, and I'm sure he's the kind of player who can help us."

"Speaking about Msendami, of course, you've seen him in the AFCON; I know him from Marumo. He's somebody who can definitely help us with his speed, with his capacity to win the one-vs-one on the side, and he's able to defend as well and to make the runs," the coach added.

"And about Chabatsane, if you see the quality of his left foot, I think he's a player that has a hand instead of a foot. I use this expression to say that he's very precise with his left foot. I'm sure he will definitely help us when he comes."

De Jong, Chabatsane, and Msendami have come at a critical moment for the Sea Robbers, who are chasing the Premier Soccer League title. Already, the Soweto giants have lifted the MTN8 and the Carling Knockout cups.