Ashwin Muralidharan

Monaco most expensive player sales - How ASM made over €1.3 billion in outgoing transfers

Monaco are rightly regarded as one of the best clubs in the world at developing players, as the quality of their outgoings since 2000 underlines

Monaco boast one of the most productive talent factories in football.

The likes of Kylian Mbappe, Benoit Badiashile, Laywin Kurzawa have come out of the Ligue 1 club's famed youth academy.

However, they have also gained a well-deserved reputation for spotting potential superstars and resurrecting the careers of top talents who have fallen on hard times.

The likes of James Rodriguez, Youri Tielemans, Bernardo Silva, Fabinho, Thomas Lemar secured big-money moves after honing or showcasing their skills at the Stade Louis II.

Indeed, Aurelien Tchouameni, who joined Real Madrid for €80 million (£85m/$107m) this summer, is just the latest player to leave Monaco for a massive fee...

Monaco biggest transfer sales by season

Season

Biggest sale

Fee

Total sales

2022-23

Aurelien Tchouameni

€80m

€157m

2021-22

Benjamin Henrichs

€15m

€34.75m

2020-21

Kevin N'Doram

€4.5m

€13.5m

2019-20

Youri Tielemans

€45m

€83.75m

2018-19

Kylian Mbappe

€180m

€367.25m

2017-18

Benjamin Mendy

€57.5m

€199.5m

2016-17

Ivan Cavaleiro

€8m

€18.5m

2015-16

Anthony Martial

€60m

€175.4m

2014-15

James Rodriguez

€75m

€89.1m

2013-14

Ibrahima Toure

€3.75m

€5.6m

2012-13

Vladimir Koman

€2m

€3.5m

2011-12

Chu-young Park

€6.5m

€23m

2010-11

Nene

€5m

€14.1m

2009-10

Djamel Bakar

€2.5m

€6.1m

2008-09

Jeremy Menez

€12m

€22.7m

2007-08

Yaya Toure

€9m

€21.8m

2006-07

Javier Chevanton

€8.9m

€24.6m

2005-06

Emmanuel Adebayor

€10m

€21.5m

2004-05

Jerome Rothen

€10m

€18.5m

2003-04

Rafael Marquez

€5.25m

€5.25m

2002-03

Christian Panucci

€9.8m

€10.1m

2001-02

Philippe Christanval

€17m

€38.9m

2000-01

David Trezeguet

€23.2m

€50.5m

Total

€1.3b (Approx)

Monaco top 10 most expensive sales

