Maya Jama and boyfriend Ruben Dias celebrate Halloween with Pirates of the Carribbean-themed couples' costumes as they join Man City team-mates at club party
Jama and Dias celebrate Halloween
Love Island presenter Maya Jama took to Instagram to share photographs from the Halloween party organised by Manchester City as she attended the celebrations with City star and boyfriend Dias in a Pirates of the Caribbean-themed couple costume. The couple dazzled in the stylish costumes, as they were also joined by club team-mates. In the caption of her Instagram post, Jama wrote: "First Manchester Halloween."
Jama and Dias made their relationship official earlier this year
Jama and Dias have been dating for nearly a year, with their relationship going public in April 2025 after months of speculation. The pair reportedly first met at the MTV Europe Music Awards in November 2024, with early rumours circulating after fans spotted hints of Maya in Dias’ New Year’s Eve photo.
Their romance became official when they were seen together at KSI’s Baller League event in London, before later confirming things on social media with affectionate posts. Since then, the couple have balanced a high-profile relationship with a desire for privacy — a challenge given both of their celebrity statuses. In a recent interview with The Telegraph, Dias addressed the media attention, saying: "No, I think that's the last thing you think about. We are just both aware of it, and there's no way around it. But at the end of the day, you don't make it about it. You make it about everything else, and then that's an extra you have to deal with and, obviously, be smart with it."
Reports in August suggested that Jama was preparing to spend more time in Manchester, possibly moving in with Dias as their relationship continues to strengthen. However, she later cleared the air in a statement addressed for her fans, which read: "I did tell you if you were going to hear any news about it, it would come from me and me only. I will be hosting next year, I’ll be back for All Stars in January and then summer series in June and July. We go again, mother lovers."
Maya could move to Manchester
According to The Sun, Maya is planning a full-time move to Manchester to be with Dias and support him. A source told the publication, "Maya loves the down-to-earth nature of Manchester, as well as the glamour of the football and WAG scene. Bristol and London will always be special to her but she is loving spending more time in Manchester with Ruben. The city has become a celebrity hub."
Dias regaining form this season
Dias, who suffered from multiple injuries last season, saw his game time reduced to just 27 Premier League appearances and 44 across all competitions. He also endured a poor run of form, which saw City struggling in the Premier League and eventually finishing third on the league table, 13 points behind champions Liverpool.
However, in the 2025-26 campaign, Dias has been a steady and vital presence for the Cityzens so far, maintaining his reputation as one of the Premier League’s most dependable defenders. As of November 2025, he has made 12 appearances across all competitions — nine in the league and three in the Champions League — amassing 995 minutes of action.
His performances and strong leadership in the back line have been key despite the club's mixed start to the campaign. Having recently signed a contract extension until 2029, Dias remains central to Pep Guardiola’s plans as they chase domestic and European success once again. His availability and fitness have also been positive, with no injuries reported so far this term, unlike the last couple of seasons.
The Portugal international will be back in action on Sunday as Guardiola's men take on Bournemouth in a difficult league fixture at home.
