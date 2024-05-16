'This is not my team' - Mauricio Pochettino insists he does not have Pep Guardiola luxury of buying a new squad 'every six months' at Man City despite Chelsea's £1bn spending spree
Mauricio Pochettino claimed Chelsea have not been playing the way he wants as the Blues manager insisted "this is not my team".
- Chelsea beat Brighton 2-1 in Premier League
- Pochettino says Blues not following his style
- Coach referenced Guardiola & Ferguson