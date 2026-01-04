Matko Miljevic confirms transfer interest from Inter Miami as USMNT star braced for formal offer to join Lionel Messi at Chase Stadium

Miljevic could form part of that new era, with the United States international catching the eye of at least two clubs. He has told ESPN of being approached by the team that would allow him to link up with eight-time Ballon d’Or winner Messi: “On December 31 or January 1, someone called me and said there was a possibility, that they wanted me.

“I’ll be careful because there’s no formal offer, just an inquiry. They told me in the coming days they would send an offer to the club, but they didn’t talk numbers.”

Inter Miami are not the only side with Miljevic on their radar, with Argentine giants Racing also in the mix. They are a club with a rich and proud history, making them of obvious appeal to any player that is considering a change of scenery.

Miljevic added: “Right now I owe myself to Huracan because I still have a contract. It was a very good year; they treated me wonderfully. But a player always dreams of taking steps forward.

“Would I like to play at Racing? It would be nice. It’s a step forward, and I’m very excited for what’s coming.”

He said of interest being shown from further afield: “I’ve received calls from Saudi Arabia to go there, but right now I’m thinking a lot about maintaining the continuity I had at Huracan. Sometimes, a player has to think calmly and see what is best for him.”

Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!